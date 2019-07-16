Mount Pleasant student killed in Jacksonville; funeral service planned for Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Funeral services have been set for a Clemson University student who was killed last week.

According to NBC affiliate WTLV, a driver hit and killed 22-year-old Bryn Turner, who is from Mount Pleasant, while he was walking in Jacksonville Beach last Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Joshua Lamar Lovingood, was driving southbound when he struck Turner in the roadway.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clemson University said Turner was a senior genetics major. “Our campus community mourns the loss of Bryn,” said Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students L. Christopher Miller. “He was a tremendous asset to the university and will be sorely missed. Please continue to have his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

A memorial service has been set for Thursday, July 18 a J. Henry Stuhr in Mount Pleasant.