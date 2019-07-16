Mount Pleasant student killed in Jacksonville; funeral service planned for Thursday

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Funeral services have been set for a Clemson University student who was killed last week.

According to NBC affiliate WTLV, a driver hit and killed 22-year-old Bryn Turner, who is from Mount Pleasant, while he was walking in Jacksonville Beach last Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Joshua Lamar Lovingood, was driving southbound when he struck Turner in the roadway.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clemson University said Turner was a senior genetics major. “Our campus community mourns the loss of Bryn,” said Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students L. Christopher Miller. “He was a tremendous asset to the university and will be sorely missed. Please continue to have his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

A memorial service has been set for Thursday, July 18 a J. Henry Stuhr in Mount Pleasant.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss