Mount Pleasant teen will soon walk again with the help of new technology

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ever since a spinal staph infection left Sydney Fowler paralyzed a year ago, the 14-year-old has shown tremendous courage and resilience in reaching her foal of learning to walk again.

On Tuesday, Sydney will show everyone her amazing progress.

The Wando High School teen will do a live demonstration of the Ekso Bionics machine that helps her stand up and walk. Something she has worked incredibly hard to do.

“I’m so grateful for how far I have come. I mean, I’m lucky to even have the movement, the sensation, the strength that I do have at the moment and just try to look at the good side of it,” she said, “Obviously there is the bad side, I’m in a wheelchair – stuff happens, you just have to push through I guess.”

The Fowler family came to the Roper St. Francis Foundation with the idea to utilize funds in a way that would benefit Sydney and others facing similar journeys in learning to walk and use their legs again.