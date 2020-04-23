Mount Pleasant to open three town parks on Saturday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant is set to open three town parks this weekend.

It’s part of a committee-approved park reopening plan and would include limits on the number of people gathered in an area and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The parks, which includes Park West, Jimmy Seignious Athletic Fields and Skate Park, and Cheryl Woods-Flowers Soccer Complex, will open at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

“While this is welcome news for many in our community, I urge everyone to be vigilant in their adherence to social distancing and other safety measures while enjoying the parks. The only way we are successful is if we all do our part to be safe and follow the regulations in place,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie. “This is one step in a phased approach to reopening our community. We have to take this slowly and deliberately so we can ensure the safety of our citizens and businesses.”

Mount Pleasant Town Council will meet on Monday to see how the opening of the parks went and if any further regulations need to be put into place.

“We wanted citizens to have the opportunity to use the parks to work out and stay healthy. This decision was not taken lightly, and we urge all patrons to exercise all safety precautions so everyone can continue to enjoy the parks,” said Recreation Committee Chairman, Gary Santos.

The three recreational parks will reopen subject to the following guidelines: