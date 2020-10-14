Mount Pleasant Town Council approves hosting a Christmas Parade

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Town Council approved hosting a Christmas Parade in 2020 during a town council meeting Tuesday.

The parade was approved 7-2. Mayor Will Haynie and Councilman Chapman voted for an alternative to taking the parade to neighborhoods.

The event will have to be approved by the State Department of Commerce.

Social distancing and mask wearing will be required per the Governor’s orders.

The town council also unanimously approved naming the Shem Creek Pedestrian Bridge after the Magwood Family.

The 10 year comprehensive plan was unanimously approved by council.

The motion to provide proof of residence during public comment failed 5-4.

