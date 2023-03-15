MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant on Tuesday passed the final reading of an amended noise ordinance which imposes a 55-decibel limit during evening hours.

The change was instituted after a pilot program over the summer, which officials deemed a success.

Under the new ordinance, sound will be measured from the site of the complaint. If the sound registers over 60 decibels between 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., or over 55 decibels between 10:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m., the person or business responsible for the sound could face a fine of up to $500 or 30 days in jail.

There are several exceptions to the ordinance, including emergency sirens, special events, lawn/yard work during daytime hours, and construction during daytime hours.