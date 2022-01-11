Mount Pleasant Town Council, SC House recognize police officer turned Olympian

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Town Council on Tuesday recognized a Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) Police Officer turned Olympian.

Officer Mulern Jean, who works as a resource officer at Laurel Hill Primary School, traveled to Tokyo over the summer to compete in the 2020 Olympics.

She represented her parents’ home country of Haiti in the Women’s Track and Field 100M hurdles and was chosen to carry the Haitian flag during the closing ceremony.

South Carolina Representative Joe Bustos introduced a motion in the State House to congratulate Officer Jean “on her spectacular efforts in showing at the 2020 Summer Olympics held in Tokyo.”

The statement of recognition, read by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, said that Officer Jean “is a role model for aspiring athletes to always pursue their dreams.”