Mount Pleasant Town Council still deciding on future of 80-year-old water tower

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD)- The Mount Pleasant Town Council is struggling to reach a decision on the fate of the 80-year-old water tower.

Some see the tower as a historical landmark that should be restored. Others believe it’s a safety hazard and should be demolished.

Aside from the nostalgia, the water tower is still being used as a cell phone tower for AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile for the area. Allegedly, some residents in the area have weak cell phone service and think the technology needs an upgrade.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks discussed various plans to either restore the structure or replace it with a new cell phone tower that would eventually have 5-G Data capability.

They claim that the restoration process would cost at least a million dollars. Over 50 members of the community formed a group called “Save the Tower” who claimed to have gotten restoration quotes for way less than that.

The group created a petition in favor of saving the tower that was signed by 283 residents.

At the meeting, Council Member Kathy Landing expressed that she felt the council couldn’t make a decision without hearing from the actual members of the community.

“I can’t think of a time where we had something that had 283 signatures of neighbors from around the area,” said Landing. She felt that their voices were not being heard and she needed time to listen.

The council members made it clear that their job was not to vote whether or not to demolish the water tower. However, if they were to allow the new 170-foot tower to be granted conditional ordinance, it would greatly effect the future of the water tower.

After discussion of discrepancies of cost for both of the projects and multiple other disagreements the members decided to defer the matter back to the Planning Committee.

They hope that if given more time and opinions they will be able to make a decision that is best for the whole community.