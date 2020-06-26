Mount Pleasant Town Council to discuss face mask mandate during meeting Friday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Town Council is expected to discuss a mask mandate during an emergency meeting on Friday.

According to the agenda for the meeting, the purpose of the mandate is to lower the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said he asked the town’s emergency coordination, who has a background in health care emergency planning, to compile a details data analysis for COVID-19 numbers and trends for council to consider the mask requirement.

Mayor Haynie said he wants businesses to be able to remain open and for schools to be safe when they reopen this fall.

Was in statewide mayors' teleconference w/DHEC. The Municipal Assn is drafting a template mask ordinance to give uniformity across SC. Law requires 24 hr public notice prior to council meeting, making Friday afternoon the earliest we could possibly meet if we get template now — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) June 25, 2020

Friday’s emergency meeting will begin at 4:00 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Town Hall.

Meanwhile, the City of Charleston passed a mask mandate on Thursday by a nearly unanimous vote. Councilman Harry Griffin was the lone “no” vote.

The measure takes effect on July 1st and means people must wear a face covering in public settings. There are some exceptions, however, which you can read here.

Elsewhere, the City of Goose Creek also met on Thursday to discuss a face mask requirement, but the mandate was rejected by city council.

Several members voiced concerns with it being brought before council in haste. They said they want more time to research, debate, and evaluate the proposal.

Charleston County passed a resolution during a meeting Thursday that strongly recommends for county residents to wear masks in public and county buildings.