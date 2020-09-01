Mount Pleasant Town Council to discuss possible mask mandate expansion

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An emergency ordinance could require people living in the town of Mount Pleasant to wear face masks when entering businesses for the next 61 days.

The previous emergency ordinance in place that required people to wear masks when entering grocery stores, pharmacies, and town buildings expired over the weekend. On Tuesday, Town Council will look at ways to essentially expand the ordinance but with new measures in place.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie’s proposal would expand the ordinance to include all retail businesses. The ordinance would exempt children under the age of 12, as Mayor Haynie said that would be at the parent’s discretion.

Per the committee’s agenda, the item would require people “to wear face coverings in certain circumstances in the Town of Mount Pleasant to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19 during the public health emergency and recovery.”

Mayor Haynie said council has explored what other parts of the state are doing to enforce the ordinance. He said in some areas, it’s a misdemeanor if caught without a mask. In Mount Pleasant, people who are caught without masks would just receive a ticket.

“I have spoken anecdotally to some places where I do business, and they want us to do this,” Mayor Haynie said. “They want the force of law behind what they are already requiring. And so I think it’s a common-sense thing.”

Mayor Haynie said emergency ordinances can only last by law for 61 days. He said if the town continues to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, this ordinance could be rescinded.

“Look at our trending numbers. They’re going down, down, down. So let’s give a knock out blow to this virus,” Mayor Haynie said. “Let’s try to get back to normal. I hate wearing a mask. Nobody hates it worse than I do. But I hate the virus worse.”

Mayor Haynie said while council can set the tone as policymakers, it’s ultimately up to the people of Mount Pleasant to help get these numbers down, but that he’s grateful it’s being taken seriously.

By law, council will need six votes on Tuesday in order for the ordinance to pass.

Mount Pleasant town council will vote on the possible new ordinance when they meet on Tuesday at 1 p.m.