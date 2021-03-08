Mount Pleasant Town Council to hear amendment on expanding protections for daycares, schools

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Town Council on Tuesday will hear the first reading of an amendment to Ordinance 21024, which deals with prohibited acts in regards to disturbing schools.

As the ordinance is currently written, institutions like daycares and preschools are not technically considered ‘schools’ and are therefore not entitled to the protections or recourse provided by the ordinance.

The amendment would extend the scope of the ordinance to include childcare facilities.

Under the amendment, childcare facilities would be defined as “a facility, by whatever name known, that is maintained for the whole or part of a day for the care of children who are 18 years of age or younger, whether the facility is operated with or without compensation for such care and with or without stated educational purposes.”