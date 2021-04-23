Mount Pleasant town leaders announce environmental initiatives on Earth Day

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An event was held outside of Mount Pleasant Town Hall on Thursday in celebration of Earth Day, where leaders announced their own three-part environmentally conscious project.

It includes a local art contest, a newly announced goal of planting 95,000 trees from now until the end of the year, and an adopt-a-highway program that offers residents the chance to contribute to litter control throughout the town.

“One thing we are hoping to do is actually to promote taking great care of our community and environment, but the second one – which is probably just as important – is we really look at this as a community-building opportunity,” said Mount Pleasant Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing.

Landing went on to say, “Everybody wants the Town of Mount Pleasant to continue to feel like the Town of Mount Pleasant and not like a great big city. The best way to do that is to work together to solve problems.

The initiatives are expected to be implemented as early as next week.