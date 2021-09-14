Mount Pleasant votes against annexing portion of historic Phillips Community

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Town Council on Tuesday voted against annexing a a collection of properties along Highway 41.

The parcels in question are part of the Phillips Community, a historically black community in which families have lived for generations, which is currently being threatened by the development of Highway 41.

Some members said that after hearing from Phillips Community residents, who do not want annexation, it was clear that the wishes of community members should be respected.

Charleston County recently voted to designate the Phillips Community as a historic district, affording it certain protections from development. Mount Pleasant Town Council had considered annexing portions of the community prior to this designation, but ultimately decided against the annexation.