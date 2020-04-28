Mount Pleasant votes to open all parks

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Town Council voted on Monday night to open all 35 of the town’s parks later this week.

Beginning Friday, all Mount Pleasant parks will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Social distancing measures will be enforced.

The council met virtually to evaluate the success of last week’s decision to open three parks, and to decide whether opening more parks would be feasible.

No issues of note were reported at the three parks initially opened, and councilmembers determined that social distancing measures were generally respected. The vote was passed 8-1, with Mayor Will Haynie casting the opposition vote.

Mayor Haynie said that he was unwilling to assume opening all 35 parks would go well, just based on the experiences of three parks over one weekend.