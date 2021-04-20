Mount Pleasant Waterworks GM, Clay Duffie, announces retirement

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Waterworks General Manager Clay Duffie announced plans to retire from the utility company over the summer.

Duffie joined Mount Pleasant Waterworks as general manager in 1989.

During his time with the utility, MPW grew from a team of 48 employees serving a population of 30,000 to 140 serving over 90,000 residents.

The Town of Mount Pleasant says he leaves behind “leaves a legacy focused on improving water quality, advancing environmental protection, and advocating the water industry profession in Mt. Pleasant and across South Carolina.”

Mount Pleasant Waterworks was the first utility in South Carolina to implement reverse osmosis technology into the water treatment process; first in the state to permit the use of aquifer storage and recovery wells; and the first in the state to financially commit to water reuse by conducting a feasibility study and organizing a statewide utility leader working group, according to the town.

“Clay Duffie’s career with MPW will forever be associated with some of the most important milestones in the utility’s history,” said MPW Commission Chair, Rick Crosby. “From managing the utility through Hurricane Hugo in his first months on the job to securing the state’s first reverse osmosis water treatment facility, he confronted challenges decisively. His every action over the last 32 years embodied our commitment to providing high quality, reliable water services to our customers.”

Town leaders say he will be remembered for his support of people interested in pursuing a career in the water industry.

“There was never a question of what I would do when I grew up,” said Clay Duffie. “The spirit of service observed in my upbringing only grew stronger from the time I trained as a water operator, while receiving my civil engineering degree at Clemson, to the day I was selected to lead Mount Pleasant Waterworks.”

Duffie said he considers himself lucky “to have been able to get up every day and go to a job that I loved.”

“I had the opportunity to lead, work alongside, and learn from an incredible group of men and women over the last 32 years. Without a doubt, I am leaving MPW, and this community, in capable hands,” he said.

His retirement will be effective on July 1st, 2021.