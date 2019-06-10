Mount Pleasant woman wins VIP trip to Las Vegas, Hollywood after playing lottery

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – One lucky lottery player has returned to the Lowcountry after winning a trip to Las Vegas and Hollywood for fans of the singing competition show, ‘The Voice’.

Despite not watching the show, the Mount Pleasant woman, Laverne Edwards, said that didn’t stop her from buying and entering a non-winning The Voice® instant ticket online and winning the trip.

Lottery officials said her entry was selected from the more than 1.7 million received to win the VIP experience.

Edwards invited her sister Marilyn, who is a fan of the show, to come along.

A Mercedes picked the sisters up at the airport and chauffeured them to their Vegas hotel.

They saw Celine Dion in concert at Caesars Palace and performances by former contestants on The Voice® in L.A. They toured Hollywood and Beverly Hills too.

“It was amazing,” Edwards said. “We had a lot of fun.”

A final drawing for $125,000 will be held on October 10, 2019. The entry deadline is October 3, 2019. Details on The Voice® Second-Chance Promotion are at sclottery.com.