Mount Pleasant’s existing face mask requirement extended for another 90 days

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A mask ordinance in the Town of Mount Pleasant has been extended for another 90 days.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said on Friday morning that he consulted with members of Town Council and moved forward with renewing the existing terms of the town’s mask requirement for a period of 90 days.

“As vaccinations are beginning, containing the spread remains key to winning this battle,” he said.

Masks will continue to be required in grocery stores, pharmacies, and town buildings and facilities.