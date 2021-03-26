Mounted Search and Rescue Seminar happening Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding (CATR) on Sunday will host a Mounted Search and Rescue Seminar from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Five instructors will guide 15 participants and their horses through a course, covering basic search and rescue skills.

Topics will include types of calls, how horses can help, the different departments involved, search patterns, lost person behavior, handling of evidence, and more.

Registration is required and space is limited. There is a $150 fee for participants, which includes lunch and a certificate of completion. A $25 fee is required for spectators, which includes lunch.

Those interested in registering can contact Jan Taylor at (843) 607-7224.