MPFD: One person treated by EMS after heater malfunction at Tavern and Table

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) responded to reports of an explosion at Tavern and Table on Monday night.

MPFD Chief Mike Mixon clarified that while the initial call came in as an explosion, it was quickly downgraded when units arrived on scene.

Mixon described the event as a “flash”, which a Tavern and Table spokesperson said came from a malfunctioning outdoor heater.

One person was treated by EMS, and is doing fine now.

Tavern and Table remained open throughout the event.