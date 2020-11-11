MPFD responding to house fire in Mount Pleasant

Charleston County News

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) is responding to a structure fire in a home on the 1200 block of Max Lane in Mount Pleasant.

The first units arrived around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to MPFD, heavy smoke was visible from the attic.

No injuries have been reported, and MPFD remains on scene to investigate.

News 2 crews at the scene are working to learn more information.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

