MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) is responding to a Friday evening structure fire in the Snowden community.

According to MPFD, the fire happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. in a large shed at a home off of Judge Road. Multiple explosions were heard.

As of 5:00 p.m., the fire had been contained to the shed. No damage was reported to the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.