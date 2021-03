MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) on Monday evening responded to a fire at the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport.





According to MPFD, a brush fire spread from a yard into the area around the airport.

Residents reported smoke in the area.

Multiple engines were required, but the fire was brought under control. Crews were clearing the scene as of 7:45 p.m.