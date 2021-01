MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) on Sunday evening responded to a structure fire on Long Point Road.

Crews arrived to 645 Long Point Road, across from the Chick-fil-A, to find “smoke and fire coming from a metal building.”

The building is in mostly-vacant field.

After extinguishing the fire, MPFD remained on scene while Fire Marshals investigated the incident.

There is no information yet on the cause of the fire.