MPFD: Sprinklers extinguished kitchen fire at apartment complex

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) on Monday responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex on Indigo Drive.

Crews arrived to find sprinklers going off on the third floor of the four-floor building. They determined that the sprinklers had been set off by a kitchen fire, which had since been extinguished.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded as well.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not immediately available.