MPFD: Sprinklers extinguished kitchen fire at apartment complex

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) on Monday responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex on Indigo Drive.

Crews arrived to find sprinklers going off on the third floor of the four-floor building. They determined that the sprinklers had been set off by a kitchen fire, which had since been extinguished.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded as well.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!