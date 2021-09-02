MPPD announces traffic checkpoints over Labor Day Weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) will have multiple traffic checkpoints over Labor Day weekend.

On Friday, September 3, officers will be stationed at SC 41 and Wood Park Drive between 10:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

Also on Friday, officers will be stationed at the Isle of Palms Connector between Highway 17 and Hungry Neck Boulevard from 11:45 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

On Saturday, September 4, officers will be stationed at Highway 17 and Six-Mile Road between 1:00 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.