MPPD asks public to verify information before sharing

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is trying to dispel rumors regarding an attempted abduction at Costco.

According to MPPD, the information originated in a Facebook post.

Once MPPD became aware of the post, they contacted the author to try and verify the information. MPPD said that the author “was unable to provide actionable information to substantiate the claim, and she quickly took down the original post.”

MPPD is taking this as an opportunity to ask the public to try and verify information before sharing it.

They encourage the public to contact them directly or follow their social media pages for accurate information.

MPPD says that disseminating misinformation on social media causes “unnecessary panic and worry.”