MPPD: Beware of gift card scams

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is warning residents of gift card scams.

According to MPPD, gift card scams come in many shapes and sizes.

Scammers may claim to be the IRS or law enforcement request gift cards as payment for tax related issues or warrants. The scammers threaten arrest if the payments are not made. MPPD says that no government or law enforcement agency accepts gift cards as payments.

Another trick scammers use is sending emails pretending to be the victim’s boss or coworker. The scammers then request gift cards. MPPD says to call your boss or coworker and confirm whether the email actually came from them.

Finally, scammers may call victims claiming to be a friend or family in need and requesting gift cards. MPPD says that you should call and check with your friend/family member, or let the police check, before buying the cards.