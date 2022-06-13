MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is cracking down on improper mufflers after receiving several complaints.

According to SC 56-5-5020, “every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with a muffler in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise and annoying smoke and no person shall use a muffler cutout, bypass, or similar device upon a motor vehicle upon a highway.”

SC 56-5-5020 also states that “the engine and power mechanism of every motor vehicle shall be so equipped and adjusted as to prevent the escape of excessive fumes and smoke.”

MPPD has issued eight muffler citations so far in 2022.

To report a possible muffler violation to MPPD, call (843) 7437200.