MPPD: Dog missing following house fire in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A family is searching for the dog, who got spooked and ran away during a Monday house fire in Hamlin Plantation.

According to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, crews arrived to the home on Walking Trail Court and found “a two story, elevated home approximately 75% involved in fire.”

First responders quickly deployed hose lines to extinguish the fire and get the situation under control.

To access the backyard, first responders opened a gate. A neighbor reported seeing the dog run out of the yard.

The dog has not been seen since.

