MPPD has some new faces

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is taking No Shave November and Don’t Shave December into the new year!

Nearly half of 167 MPPD members had beards after participating in fundraisers that raised $4,000 for the American Cancer Society.

MPPD has amended their facial hair policy from just allowing mustaches to allowing beards as well.

Inspector Christopher Rosier says “it shows that we’re just like every other citizen in town, you know, it gives us that personal level with the community.”

MPPD hopes that in addition to bringing them closer to the community, they hope that the change will encourage more people to join the force

“There’s officers out there that want to serve and they have not because they don’t want to lose their facial hair, now with relaxing that policy and modifying it, it’s going to allow us to recruit those officers that initially would not serve and protect our community.”

One thing that MPPD wants everyone to remember:

“The mount pleasant department maintains their professionalism so the only thing that is changing is our uniform appearance. But it will not change the amount of professionalism that we are going to give our citizens.”