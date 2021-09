MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is responding to a Thursday evening collision on Highway 41 near Lowe’s Foods.

As of 5:43 p.m., Highway 41 is shut down in both directions.

Traffic going into Mount Pleasant is being turned around at Harpers Ferry Way and traffic leaving Mount Pleasant is being turned around at Wood Park Drive, according to MPPD.

