MPPD holds retirement ceremony for K9 Thor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Tuesday held a retirement ceremony for Thor, a K9 that has been with the department since 2014.

Thor will spend his retirement with his handler, SPO Andrew Scott.

While serving with MPPD, Thor worked with the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Border Patrol, and state and local law enforcement agencies.

Thor and his handler “[conducted] training and operations on both land and water.”

In 2019, he was named Officer of the Quarter and Officer of the Year.

He assisted in multiple narcotics arrests, missing persons cases, and criminal apprehensions, according to MPPD.