MPPD hosting food supply drive on Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Friday will host a food supply drive in support of East Cooper Community Outreach Center.

Donations can be brought to officers stationed at the Lowes Foods on Highway 41 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The groups are asking for donations of canned foods like fruits, vegetables, and soups/stews, grains like rice and dry pasta, and toiletries like soap, shampoo, and toilet paper. Other items will be accepted as well, and officers on site can answer questions about what can be donated.

The donations will be given to East Cooper Community Outreach Center after the drive on Friday, in preparation for the holiday season.