MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Wednesday will host a nasal Narcan training and distribution event in partnership with WakeUp Carolina and the Charleston Center.

Participants will learn how to recognize an overdose and how to administer Narcan nasal spray.

Two Narcan nasal sprays will be given to everyone in attendance.

The training is free and open to anyone, but anyone planning on attending should RSVP at this link so that organizers can ensure they have enough overdose prevention kits to give away.

The event is being held at the Town of Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.