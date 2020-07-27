MPPD investigating after man pulls gun during road-rage incident

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is searching for a man who reportedly pointed a gun at a car full of people, after being cut off while driving on Highway 17.

According to the report, the incident took place around 11:00 a.m. on July 23.

The victims and subject were driving north on Highway 17, with the subject being in the right lane. The man tried to get into the right lane to turn into Lowe’s Home Improvement, but the subject would not let him over. The man sped up and got in front of the subject, at which point the subject got in the left lane, sped up next to the victims, and pulled out a black handgun.

The subject was reportedly yelling and waving the handgun around, pointing it at the victims’ car.

The driver of the victims’ car quickly turned in to the Lowe’s parking lot and called authorities, while the subject reportedly sped down S. Morgan’s Point Road.

The subject was described as a black male between 20 and 25 years old, with short dreads.

MPPD says that the investigation is ongoing.