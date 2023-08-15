MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is investigating an armed robbery at a jewelry store off of Houston Northcutt Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, the incident happened at Sandler’s Fine Jewelry in the Village Pointe shopping center around 2:20 p.m.

MPPD said that “two people entered the store with firearms and began smashing the cases and taking jewelry.”

The suspects ran away before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call MPPD at (843) 884-4176.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.