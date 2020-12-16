MPPD investigating at Arium Apartments

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is on scene at the entrance to Arium Apartments in relation to an ongoing investigation.

MPPD says that the entrance, which is at 1054 Anna Knapp Boulevard, is temporarily closed.

News 2 is en route to the scene and will provide additional information as details become available.

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.