MPPD K-9 getting body armor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is receiving a donation of body armor for a very important team member: Lobo the K-9.
The donation is sponsored by Steve Brimmer of Summerville, through the organization Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.
Lobo will be donning a custom fitted bullet and stab protective vest, which weighs about four to five pounds.
Each vest has a five-year warranty and is valued at between $1,744-$2,283.
Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. has donated over 3,830 vests to law enforcement dogs nationwide.