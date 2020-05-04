Live Now
MPPD K-9 getting body armor

Charleston County News

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is receiving a donation of body armor for a very important team member: Lobo the K-9.

The donation is sponsored by Steve Brimmer of Summerville, through the organization Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.

Lobo will be donning a custom fitted bullet and stab protective vest, which weighs about four to five pounds.

Each vest has a five-year warranty and is valued at between $1,744-$2,283.

Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. has donated over 3,830 vests to law enforcement dogs nationwide.

