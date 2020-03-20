MPPD: Missing and endangered person

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for Victor Sessions (80), a missing man with dementia.

Sessions left the Merrill Gardens Senior Living Center around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in his white 2005 Buick Rendezvous.

He was last seen around 4:40 p.m. near Buck Hall Road in Awendaw. A family friend spotted Sessions, but did not know he was considered missing.

Sessions has family in Murrells Inlet; they believe he got lost on his way to visit them.

He is about 5’10” and 170 pounds with grey hair and glasses. Sessions was last seen wearing a beige and white button up shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.