MPPD offering free Narcan training

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department officers carry in their patrol vehicles in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa. More companies could begin making the easy-to-use version of the medication under a deal announced Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 by New York’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Wednesday will host free Narcan training at the Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex.

The event is in partnership with the Charleston Center and Wake Up Carolina.

Participants will learn “how to recognize the signs of an overdose, the steps to administrating Narcan nasal spray, and how to save a life.”

Everyone that completes the training will also receive an overdose prevention kit.

While the event is open to anyone, MPPD says that “the training is recommended for anyone at risk of an opioid overdose, friends and family of someone at risk, healthcare providers, social services providers, law enforcement, and emergency response providers.

Those interested in participating must register at this link.