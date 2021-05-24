Mount Pleasant PD offering $10K reward for information in Labor Camp Road homicide

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department on Monday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a May 6 homicide on Labor Camp Road.

According to MPPD, officers were called to a home on Labor Camp Road for a welfare check and discovered Demetrius “MeMe” Woodard (46) dead from a gunshot wound. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPPD at (843) 884-4176 or Detective Schnackenburg at (843) 856-7843.