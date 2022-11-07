MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is on administrative leave after being arrested Sunday for domestic violence.

According to MPPD, Officer Andrew Scott (37) was arrested by the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on one charge of domestic violence, second degree. He was released the next day on a $10,000 bond.

According to the report, officers arrived to Scott’s Isle of Palms home around 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Scott’s wife told officers that she believed he “was possibly involved with another individual” and that she asked to see his cell phone.

When she made an attempt to grab the phone, she said Scott “jumped on top of her and tackled her to the ground.”

According to the report, the woman had “visible marks and bruises on her arms and chest.”

She told officers that the couple had a similar fight the week prior, which left her knee bruised, but she did not report it.

Three of the couple’s four children reportedly witnessed the incident.

Scott has been with MPPD since 2009.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.