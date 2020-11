MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Tuesday responded to an armed robbery at Vickery’s Bar and Grill on Shem Creek.

According to the report, the robbery took place around 12:20 p.m.

MPPD says that one round was fired from a handgun during the robbery, but no one was injured.

Around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Emanuel Williams IV (40) of North Charleston was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.