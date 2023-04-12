MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is set to receive thousands of dollars from a federal program designed to combat the opioid epidemic.

MPPD will get $299,373 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration (HHS) State Opioid Response Grant.

The department said the money will go towards supporting MPPD’s five-year plan, which includes:

Funding a peer support employee for WakeUp Carolina

Purchasing NARCAN for community distribution (mainly within the hospitality industry)

Purchasing items like gloves, CPR masks, and NARCAN for MPPD’s Link 2 Resources Kits.

According to MPPD, the department responded to six fatal and 19 nonfatal overdoses in 2022. NARCAN saved lives in 12 of those situations. So far in 2023, MPPD has already responded to three fatal and five nonfatal overdoses. NARCAN was administered five times with four lives saved.