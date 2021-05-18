MPPD responding to car in marsh near Long Point Road

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Tuesday responded to a car in the marsh near I-526 and Long Point Road.
The incident happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. and crews shut down a portion of the interstate in both directions as they worked to assess the situation.
As of 6:00 p.m., a portion of I-526 westbound remained closed as crews waited for a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the marsh.
MPPD said that the driver is okay.
