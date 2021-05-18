MPPD responding to car in marsh near Long Point Road

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Tuesday responded to a car in the marsh near I-526 and Long Point Road.

The incident happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. and crews shut down a portion of the interstate in both directions as they worked to assess the situation.

UPDATE : There is a vehicle in the marsh. All of 526 West is closed from Chuck Dawley to Long Point. Traffic East is down to one lane. Please use alternate routes. We are waiting on a tow truck to pull the vehicle from the marsh. The driver is ok. #chstrfc https://t.co/SCAcbhF4cY — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) May 18, 2021

As of 6:00 p.m., a portion of I-526 westbound remained closed as crews waited for a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the marsh.

MPPD said that the driver is okay.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.