MPPD responding to car in marsh near Long Point Road

Charleston County News

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Tuesday responded to a car in the marsh near I-526 and Long Point Road.

The incident happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. and crews shut down a portion of the interstate in both directions as they worked to assess the situation.

As of 6:00 p.m., a portion of I-526 westbound remained closed as crews waited for a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the marsh.

MPPD said that the driver is okay.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

