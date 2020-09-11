MPPD: Juvenile injured in car vs bicycle collision

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department on Friday responded to a car vs bicycle collision involving a juvenile in Park West.

MPPD reports that the child was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution, but the injuries are not serious.

According to the Charleston County Dispatch website, the call came in around 5:37 p.m.

Dispatch lists the location of the collision as Park West Blvd. and Grey Marsh Road.

We will provide more information as details become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES