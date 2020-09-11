MPPD: Juvenile injured in car vs bicycle collision

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department on Friday responded to a car vs bicycle collision involving a juvenile in Park West.

MPPD reports that the child was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution, but the injuries are not serious.

According to the Charleston County Dispatch website, the call came in around 5:37 p.m.

Dispatch lists the location of the collision as Park West Blvd. and Grey Marsh Road.

