MPPD responding to situation on Candlewood Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) has an active presence on Candlewood Drive off of Whipple Road, where roads are blocked due to what MPPD describes as an “investigation.”

MPPD reports that no one is in danger.

News 2 was on site, but was asked by law enforcement not to film, and was kept at a distance from the scene.

MPPD said that they would provide a press release at a later point.

We will continue monitoring this story.

