MPPD resuming Citizen’s Police Academy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is resuming the Citizen’s Police Academy after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a hiatus.

MPPD says that public safety is a responsibility shared with the community, and “critical to the success of this shared responsibility are well informed citizens who have an awareness of the mission, resources, practices, and services of the department.”

The program will cover topics ranging from international accreditation, operations, uniform patrol, traffic services, and investigations.

Classes will be made up of 20 students, all over the age of 18.

Beginning September 30, participants will meet each Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for eight weeks.

Click here to apply.