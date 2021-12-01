MPPD: SC-41 lanes reopen after multi-vehicle accident

UPDATE: DECEMBER 1, 2021 | 1:47 P.M. – SC-41 is now open after a closure caused by a four-car collision.

There is still heavy traffic in the area, MPPD says. “Please drive with caution.”

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Police Department reports that a multi-car accident causes all lanes on SC-41 to shut down.

MPPD says that all lanes on SC-41 near Planters Point Boulevard are shut down following a collision involving four cars.

It is unclear when lanes will reopen. Details of any injuries have not yet been provided.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.