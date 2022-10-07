MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is searching Friday evening for a missing child with special needs.

According to MPPD, 12-year-old Scott Treadway was last seen leaving his home in the Brookgreen neighborhood near Coleman Boulevard.

He was wearing blue shorts, a blue shirt, and brown shoes.

Treadway is 4’11” and 95 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

