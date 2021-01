MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is searching for Diamond Emani McNeil (24).

She was last seen on Thursday around 5:20 p.m. near Long Point Road. She was wearing white jeans and a white long sleeve shirt and driving a small grey sedan, possibly a Ford Focus.

MPPD describes her as a black female that is 4’11” and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact MPPD at 843-856-3030.